06 Apr 2020, Edition - 1728, Monday
  • Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
Coimbatore

Crackdown on section 144 violation continues

Covai Post Network

April 6, 2020

Coimbatore : A total of 109 persons were arrested and 107 cases registered  for violating section 144 in the city limits yesterday.

In the process 29 two wheelers were seized.

In rural limits, 454 persons were arrested and 411 cases registered for sec.144 violation and 430 vehicles seized on a single day yesterday.

On crackdown on illegal sales of liquor, five persons were arrested in different parts of the city and seized about 60  bottles worth rs.5,800 from them.

In nearby Nilgiris district, 1,219 cases were registered for violating the section 144 order.

Similarly, two cases were registered against two persons for posting unwanted ‘things’ in social media. 

