Crackdown on section 144 violation continues

Coimbatore : A total of 109 persons were arrested and 107 cases registered for violating section 144 in the city limits yesterday.

In the process 29 two wheelers were seized.

In rural limits, 454 persons were arrested and 411 cases registered for sec.144 violation and 430 vehicles seized on a single day yesterday.

On crackdown on illegal sales of liquor, five persons were arrested in different parts of the city and seized about 60 bottles worth rs.5,800 from them.

In nearby Nilgiris district, 1,219 cases were registered for violating the section 144 order.

Similarly, two cases were registered against two persons for posting unwanted ‘things’ in social media.