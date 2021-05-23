CREDAI Coimbatore sets up New Covid Care Centre with O2 support

Covai Post Network

The increasing number of COVID 19 cases in Coimbatore has resulted in a large number of people requiring hospitalisation at Government Hospital, Coimbatore. The DRO had requested CREDAI Coimbatore to set up a COVID Care Centre so that recovered patients can move over to a step-down facility with Oxygen support.

Accordingly, CREDAI Coimbatore has worked on a war footing and has created a first-of-its-kind facility with 200 oxygen beds at the Government Arts College Campus. Each bed has been provided with piped oxygen facility. The same has been put up by CREDAI Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 2 Crores along with support from various sponsors. CMC Hospital will provide the Doctors and Medicare for the same. The proximity of the campus to the hospital makes it an ideal location.

The facility is being inaugurated by Thiru R Sakkarapani, TN Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Thiru K Ramachandran, TN Minister for Forest and Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, TN Minister for School Education in the presence of Thiru Udhayanithi Stalin, MLA and Youth Wing Secretary, DMK.

According to Mr. Gugan Ilango, President CREDAI Coimbatore, ” CREDAI Coimbatore has always been committed to social causes and is glad to provide the fully equipped infrastructure with full oxygen beds which is the need of the hour.

Mr. D Abhishek, Secretary, CREDAI, TN, said that the basketball court and auditorium were converted to meet the new requirements. Mr Surender Vittal

Mr Aravindh, Mr Rajiv Ramasamy, Mr. Kalpesh Bafna coordinated the arrangements