CREDAI Investiture ceremony Coimbatore has got many landmark Projects – Corpn. Commissioner

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE, April 20, 2025 – Coimbatore has got many landmark projects such as the Semmozhi Poonga, a library to be set up at a cost of Rs. 300-crore, a cricket stadium and a hockey stadium, thanks to the Chief Minister Mr. M. K. Stalin and the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, said the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mr. Sivaguru Prabakaran.

He was speaking at the Investiture ceremony of the office-bearers of the CREDAI – Coimbatore for the years 2025—2027 held at Taj Vivanta in Coimbatore on Saturday (April 19, 2025).

The Commissioner said that in terms of growth and infrastructure development, Coimbatore was becoming almost equal to Chennai. With the kind of projects lined up, Coimbatore had the potential to emerge as the number one city in Tamil Nadu in the next 5 years.

The fast-paced infrastructure development projects such as the 300 million-per-day capacity Pilloor III Water Scheme, which could be augmented to 400 mld, besides Rs. 200 – crore road projects, the underground drainage system and so on would enhance the status of the city further.

The Avinashi Road flyover project was nearing completion, and metro rail project was in the offing. The State government had been investing crores of rupees on various developmental works in Coimbatore.

The Commissioner further said that when he was officiating in Tirunelveli he had a close association with CREDAI whenever natural disaster occurred. The same kind of association continued in Coimbatore also which had become the example for public-private sectors cooperation, the Commissioner added.

On the occasion, Mr. Prabakaran gave the badges to the newly elected office – bearers of CREDAI, Coimbatore: Mr. S. R. Arvind Kumar – President (Managing Director of Arima Constructions P. Ltd), Mr. Rajiv Ramaswamy – Vice-President (Joint Managing Director of Sreevatsa Real Estates P. Ltd), Mrs. Sanjana Viayakumar – Secretary (Managing Partner, TNCD LLP), Mr. Madan B. Lund – Joint Secretary (Director, Srivari Infrastructure P. Ltd) and Mr. P. Karthik Kumar – Treasurer (Executive Director of Ananya Shelters P. Ltd). They would hold office from 2025 to 2027.

Mr. Arvind Kumar in his speech said that CREDAI means trustworthiness, reliable and durable. . He noted that the outgoing office-bearers had done exemplary works which could be hard to emulate, and yet the new team would try to keep up the momentum.

Speaking on the road map ahead, he spoke of upcoming initiatives of CREDAI Coimbatore such as FAIRPRO – the most anticipated annual property exhibition, CONNECT – a platform for connecting innovative building materials and service providers of the industry, Corporate Sports Meet, and conducting industry tours and industrial visits. CREDAI would endeavour to find the right solutions for Coimbatore Master Plan, Coimbatore Urban Development Authority and various issues facing the Construction industry.

Immediate past President Mr. Gugan Ilango said that the four years he was holding the responsibility was a learning curve for him. CREDAI Coimbatore had been actively taking up with the authorities the need for Coimbatore airport expansion and enhancing other infrastructure facilities. It has made many significant policy representations to the authorities, which were accepted by the Government resulting in benefits to the public.

Secretary Mrs. Sanjana Vijayakumar proposed a vote of thanks. She emphasized the need for continuing with the collaborative efforts, and firm links with CREDAI chapters in Madurai, Erode, Salem, Hosur, and Tirunelveli.