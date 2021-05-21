‘CRI’ Trust sets up 100 bedded hospital equipped with Oxygen facility

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : On behalf of ‘CRI’ Pumps and ‘CRI’ Trust, 100 Bedded hospital with Oxygen facility has been set up at Coimbatore. ‘CRI’ Pumps office premises at Chinnavedampatti has been changed as hospital for this noble cause. This hospital premises will function with well Qualified Doctors and Nurses ensuring the best treatment is provided to the peoples. The project cost is Rs 3 crores.

‘CRI’ Trust Hospital will function only on ‘SERVICE MOTIVE’ to the peoples. We expect that our initiative will help the state government in controlling the ‘Covid-19’ spread said ‘CRI’ Company Directors and Trustees, G.Soundarrajan and G.Selvaraj after submitting the letter to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. M.K. Stalin on Thursday”.

‘CRI’ company has been working along with Tamil Nadu government has been continuesly involved in various social development activities for the past several years such as Adopting government schools, distributing ‘Velanmai Semmal’ award in association with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Providing quality medical facility at lower cost etc. Newly established 100 bedded hospital with Oxygen facility will be opened within a week”.