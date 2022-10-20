Croma sparkles your Diwali with Festival of Dreams Campaign: Great Deals on TVs, Washing Machines, Laptops, Smartphones and many more!

Covai Post Network

Salem : As India prepares to welcome its most favourite and celebrated festival Diwali, Croma, India’s first and most trusted omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group announces amazing, irresistible Diwali offers to add zest to your celebrations and joy with its Festival of Dreams campaign. Consumers can avail of the best deals and discounts on their favourite electronic products till 30th October, 2022.

Complete your Diwali celebrations with deals that are irresistible! With guaranteed low prices and the widest selection of electronics, Croma is the ultimate festival destination for buying the perfect Diwali gifts. Customers will also be able to avail 10% instant discounts on various bank cards.

Three-star frost- free inverter convertible refrigerators starting at INR 23,990. With the October heat setting in, Voltas and Samsung convertible ACs are seen starting at INR 2,999 per month across stores and online. 6 Kg fully automatic front load washing machines are starting at INR 20,990, while Samsung 8Kg fully automatic washing machines are seen starting at just INR 3,333 per month.

Best in class 5G smartphones from brands like Samsung, Realme and Oneplus starts from INR 13,999. This is not it, on purchase of select smartphones, customers are eligible to get Smartwatches worth INR 4,999 for FREE!

Fulfil your dreams of upgrading your laptops this festive season with Croma as 11th Gen Intel core i3 laptops are starting at INR 31,990 and Ryzen 3 AMD laptops are starting at INR 26,990.

Smartphones and TVs have been a consistent bestseller during the festive season for over a decade, underscoring the rapid technological advances in these categories with consumers going in for upgrading their screens as new technologies like LED and OLED screens, better software integration and increasing resolution takes centre place. To cater to the rise in demand to watch web-based content, Samsung QLED Tv is seen starting at just INR1,990 per month. Additionally, Croma is also offering up to 5 years Warranty on LED TVs.

To add to your home theatre experience, soundbars are starting at INR 2,799 while Bluetooth speakers are seen starting at INR 499 and party speakers are starting at just INR 2,199.

Croma is also offering exciting festive discounts across its own brand products in various categories! Croma 307L three-star frost free inverter refrigerator is starting at INR 26,990. While, Croma Fire TV is starting at just INR 10,990.

Speaking about the festive season, Mr. Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd. said “At Croma, we are extremely upbeat about the festive season and expect strong double-digit growth in line with the recent trend in the rest of the country that we enjoyed in the Independence Day and Onam sales. Clearly, our customers are upgrading to better gadgets in all our stores across the country. We have curated exceptional offers and exciting gadgets, and we will try our utmost to deliver a delightful experience to our customers in the festive Sale.”