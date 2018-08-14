  • Download mobile app

14 Aug 2018, Edition - 1127, Tuesday

Customary to blame BJP for everything in TN, says Vanathi

Covai Post Network

August 14, 2018

Coimbatore : It has become a routine to blame BJP for anything happening in Tamil Nadu, party state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said today.

On the remarks of late Chief Minister, M Karunaidhi’s son M K Alagiri on DMK affairs, Vanathi told reporters here that it was wrong to attribute any BJP link to his remarks.

Even when Kamal Haasan started his new political outfit, people said BJP was behind it, she said adding that this showed that the people started realising the fact the BJP was a force to reckon with, she quipped.

She denied allegations that BJP was behind the decision of the State Government to provide place to bury Karunanidhi at Marina Beach.

About complaints by Congress that there was no proper security arrangement to Rahul Gandhi, Vanathi said there was some laxity in the security as there was heavy flow of crowd after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the place after paying homage.

The government should probe the issue with higher police officials, she said.

Earlier, Vanathi along with senior party leaders and workers started collecting relief materials to be dispatched to people in Kerala, affected by the unprecedented rains.

The Centre had already announced immediate relief of Rs 100 crore after the visit of Home Minister Rajnath Singh and more relief would be provided after a review, Vanathi added.

