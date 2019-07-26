  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2019, Edition - 1473, Friday
Coimbatore

Cycle to Work awareness campaign by Rotary

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2019

Rotary club of Coimbatore Cosmopolitan Club in association with Rotary Tirupur, supported by Coimbatore Cycling Club organized a cycle rally themed by RID: 3201 “CYCLE TO WORK” and by RID: 3202 themed “TRAFFIC AWARENESS”.

Flagged off by Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for RID: 3201 and 3202, Past District Governor Kamlesh Vasumal Raheja, the participating members included few specially challenged and Autism children.

Over all 75 cyclist participated affiliated from the Coimbatore Cycling Association covering a distance of approximately 150 Kms.

Starting from Race Course road Income Tax Office winding its way to reach Gandhipuram, Ganapathy, Saravanampatti, Annur, Avinashi, Tirupur.

En-route the rally participants kept spreading messages by displaying hoardings that said GO GREEN, WEAR HELMET, CYCLE TO WORK, and joined by Rotarians teaming with Cycles, went around the hosiery town Tirupur creating awareness.

