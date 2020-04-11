Cylinder delivery man dies after consuming cow dung powder to get kick

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A gas cylinder delivery man died after consuming cow dung power to get intoxicated as he was not getting liquor for the last few days.

Fernandes, hailing from Sulur and working in a gas agency, was a liquor addict and was depressed for not getting the supply due to lock down, police said.

Learning that cow dung powder has intoxicating ability, he started taking it by mixing in water, for the last two days.

As his health deteriorated, Fernandes was brought for admission to the Government Hospital here early today. However, he was declared brought dead.

His body is kept in the mortuary for postmortem.