  • Download mobile app
11 Apr 2020, Edition - 1733, Saturday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Public health important, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; triggers speculation on lockdown extension.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing at 11 am today.
  • COVID-19: UP Jail inmates pitch in to stitch PPE for healthcare frontliners.
  • PM NarendraModi & Chief Ministers of all states are all set to brainstorm on the lockdown extension.
Travel

Coimbatore

Cylinder delivery man dies after consuming cow dung powder to get kick

Covai Post Network

April 11, 2020

Coimbatore : A gas cylinder delivery man died after consuming cow dung power to get intoxicated as he was not getting liquor for the last few days.

Fernandes, hailing from Sulur and working in a gas agency, was a liquor addict and was depressed for not getting the supply due to lock down, police said.

Learning that cow dung powder has intoxicating ability, he started taking it by mixing in water, for the last two days.

As his health deteriorated, Fernandes was brought for admission to the Government Hospital here early today. However, he was declared brought dead. 

His body is kept in the mortuary for postmortem. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿