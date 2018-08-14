Dams around Coimbatore brimming to full, flood alert on Bhavani banks stays

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With incessant rains lashing in the catchment area and also nearby Nilgiris district, the Pilloor dam in Mettupalayam is brimming to the full, needing heavy discharge of water to the Bhavani river which is already in spate.

The district administration yesterday itself issued a flood alert to those living on the banks of the river and advised them to move to safer places.

In view of the heavy inflow of 34,000 cusecs of water in the dam, the same amount of water was being released considering its safety, as the dam level now stood at 97 ft, against its capacity of 120 ft, official sources said.Meanwhile, the inflow to Mettur dam in nearby Salem district decreased to 89,105 cusecs from 1.1 lakh cusecs from Karnataka. The outflow was 88,158 cusecs, they said.

However, the water level stood at 120.31 ft against its capacity of 120 ft, while available water was 93.96 TMC.

Siruvani reservoir was almost reaching its capacity of 50 ft, following heavy inflow from all the sides, particularly Kerala and touched 48 ft.

Since there was no proper maintenance of canals attached to the Noyyal river, surplus water was overflowing to nearby agriculture fields and submerging crops.

The water in Aliyar dam in the district touched 118.7 ft as against its capacity of 120 ft, while Amaravathi in Tirupur district was just six inches short of its full capacity of 90 ft, they said.

The administration declared holiday for the second day today to schools, following heavy rain over the last couple of days.