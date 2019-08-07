Daughter-in-law among seven get lifer for killing woman

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Mahila Court here today sentenced seven persons, including the daughter in law, to life imprisonment for the murder of a 67-year-old woman in the city six years ago.

The prosecution case was that Ranganayaki, a resident of Bodi Naicker Street in Ondipudur in the city was found dead with a slit throat in her house in December 2013. Investigation revealed the hands of her daughter-in-law Padmapriya behind the incident.

Family dispute was said to be reason for the murder, for which Padmapriya had hired seven persons.

Police had arrested Padmapriya, Ganesan of Tiruchi, Palani, Mahendran,Rajendran, Sekhar of Pudukkotai, Karunamurthi of Srirangam and Chandrakumar of Tirunelveli.

Mahila court judge Radhika sentenced Padmapriya, Rajendran, Sekhar,

Chandrakuar, Mahendran and Karunamurthi to undergo triple life imprisonment, while one life sentence for Ganesan and acquitted Palani.

All the seven have to undergo imprisonment concurrently