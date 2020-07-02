  • Download mobile app
02 Jul 2020, Edition - 1815, Thursday
Coimbatore

Death of three elephants on a single day, two in Coimbatore dst and one in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2020

Coimbatore : The death of three elephants- two in this district and another in nearby Nilgiris district on a single day on Thursday sent shock waves among the forest department officials and also environmentalists.

A 25-year old female elephant was found dead, with bleeding from the left ear in Kandiyur in Mettupalayam, about 45 Kms from here, department sources said.

On information, department officials, along with veterinarian rushed to the spot and investigating, they said, adding that the reason for the death will be known after postmortem.

Even as the veterinarian was preparing for the autopsy, the death of another female elephant in Sirumugai, some 20 kms from the earlier spot, reached the officials.

A 20-year old elephant, said to be suffering from ill health was found dead and investigations are on.

Meanwhile, carcass of a male elephant was found in a private Bamboo Resorts around Masinaguri in Nilgiris district.

Preliminary observation at the scene of death appeared to be due to electrification, as the elephant might have tried to pull bamboo shoots, attached with bamboo shoots.

The tusks are intact and results of the postmortem will reveal the real cause of the death, they said.

