Delhi Media Explores Coimbatore’s Smart City Marvels Crafted by KCP Infra Limited

Coimbatore : The innovative projects of KCP Infra Limited took center stage as a delegation of media professionals from Delhi, including representatives from prominent organizations such as PTI, ANI, and Doordarshan, visited the Smart City Project sites in the bustling city of Coimbatore. The media tour aimed to provide an insight into the ongoing developments under the Smart City initiative, with a particular focus on the awe-inspiring transformation of the Coimbatore iconic Race Course area.

Rajiv Jain, Additional Director of Press Information from the Central Government, graced the event as the Chief Guest, adding an air of importance to the occasion. The delegation was treated to a visual feast, as they witnessed the remarkable overhaul of the Race Course, a project completed at a commendable cost of Rs 40.07 crores under smart city scheme by KCP Infra Ltd.

Among the highlights that left the Delhi media team astonished were the grand media tower, digital walking paths, and a captivating walkway seamlessly integrated within the pond at Ukkadam and Valangulam Lakes. However, the star of the show was undoubtedly the “water Falls” – a breathtaking creation by KCP Infra that mesmerized onlookers. These “water Falls” possess the magical ability to morph into a spectrum of vibrant colors, adding a touch of enchantment to the cityscape.

KCP Infra limited’s visionary approach to the Smart City Project has not only revitalized the Race Course area, but has also brought life to the city’s ponds and public spaces. A sprawling 2.5-kilometer expanse around the Race Course walking ground has been transformed into a verdant oasis, attracting residents and visitors alike.

KCP Chandra Prakash, the Managing Director of KCP Infra Ltd, emphasized that the Smart City projects orchestrated by the Coimbatore Corporation are specifically tailored to captivate and engage the populace.

The impact of KCP Infra’s contributions to the Smart City endeavors is undeniable, with their innovative installations becoming iconic landmarks that define the city’s landscape. Sculptures, designs, and parks have been thoughtfully curated to create a visually appealing urban environment that fosters a sense of community. This commitment to enhancing public spaces has emerged as a cornerstone of KCP Infra Limited’s corporate philosophy, enriching the lives of thousands of residents benefiting from the Smart City initiatives on a daily basis.

As Coimbatore continues to evolve into a model Smart City, the pioneering efforts of KCP Infra serve as a testament to the transformative power of innovative thinking and strategic urban development. The Delhi media team departs with a newfound appreciation for the city’s progress and a sense of excitement for the boundless possibilities that lie ahead in the realm of smart urban living.