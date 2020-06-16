Demand for opening temples gets louder

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jun 16: The demand for opening the temples for the devotees getting louder, a few members of Hindu Democratic Front today staged a demonstration in front of Koniyamman temple in

the city seeking to open the temples and hold normal poojas.

The activists blew conches and rang big bells to bring their demand to the attention of the Government and the need

to reopen the temple after a gap of nearly three months. Since the people were having three meals a day, the deities in the temples should also be given naivedya three times and pooja

they said.

However, the government can impose certain restrictions like soaial distancing, avoiding large gathering and entry through main Rajagopuram, the Front said. VHP, Shakthi Sena, Hindu Munnai and Hindu Makkal Katchi had already demanded for the opening of temple. However, BJP supported the decision of the Government in delaying

the opening.