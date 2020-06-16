  • Download mobile app
16 Jun 2020, Edition - 1799, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ICMR recommends antigen detection test which can give results in 30 minutes.
  • 325 deaths and 11,502 new #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • India no longer weak, won’t compromise on national pride: Rajnath Singh
Travel

Coimbatore

Demand for opening temples gets louder

Covai Post Network

June 16, 2020

Coimbatore, Jun 16: The demand for opening the temples for the devotees getting louder, a few members of Hindu Democratic Front today staged a demonstration in front of Koniyamman temple in
the city seeking to open the temples and hold normal poojas.

The activists blew conches and rang big bells to bring their demand to the attention of the Government and the need
to reopen the temple after a gap of nearly three months. Since the people were having three meals a day, the deities in the temples should also be given naivedya three times and pooja
they said.

However, the government can impose certain restrictions like soaial distancing, avoiding large gathering and entry through main Rajagopuram, the Front said. VHP, Shakthi Sena, Hindu Munnai and Hindu Makkal Katchi had already demanded for the opening of temple. However, BJP supported the decision of the Government in delaying
the opening.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿