14 Oct 2019
Mobile application development
Coimbatore

Demand for restoration of stopped trains to Southern Districts of TN

Covai Post Network

October 14, 2019

Coimbatore : An all party meeting Monday decided to hold a series of agitations, if the Railways failed to restore train services, stopped during gauge conversion of Coimbatore-Pollachi track.

Despite the completion of conversion a year ago, the railways had not resumed the operations of trains to various Southern Districts of the State,, CPIM MP, P R Natarajan told reporters here.

Representative of CPIM, DMK, MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam and a few other organisations participated in the meeting and demanded resumption of Coimbatore-Tuticorin, Coimbatore- Rameshwaram, Coimbatore-Madurai and an overnight train to Bengaluru, he said.

As a first step, a signature campaign will be held on October 23 near the City Railway Station, which will be submitted to the concerned authorities.

If the demand was not met within a stipulated time, a series of agitations, including train blockade will be organised, Natarajan said.

