  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
18 Sep 2018, Edition - 1162, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹500 crores
  • SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for routine health checkup
  • ED has registered a money laundering case against Karnataka State Minister D. K. Shivakumar
  • Pulwama, J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF camp, Two jawans got injured in the attack
  • Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria
  • Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief citing health issues
  • Bishop Franco Mulakkal has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Kerala High Court
  • FIR has been filed against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
  • Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy CM and other AAP MLAs have also been summoned.
Travel

Coimbatore

Demo by various political parties seeking resignation of corrupt ministers

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2018

Coimbatore : Seeking the resignation of ‘tainted’ Tamil Nadu ministers,with corruption charges, over 3,000 activists of various political parties, led by DMK today staged a demonstration in the city.

The speakers, led by Party Deputy General Secretary, V P Duraisamy, also demanded the resignation of AIADMK Government, as majority of the ministers were allegedly involved in corruption.

The workers of DMK, MDMK, VCK, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Thanahti Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, including over 1,000 women raised slogans in support of their demand.

There were charges against the ministers such as Vijayabhaskar and S P Velumani, the workers, some of whom spotted the masks of Chief Minister and Ministers said.

Later talking to reporters, Duraisamy said that the demonstratiaon was targeted at ministers, Velumani, Kamaraj, Vijayabhaskar and Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy, were involved in corruption by awarding tenders in their departments to their friends and relatives.

The biggest corruption charges were levelled against Velumani, perhaps highest in India, he said.

Local MLA and urban DMK secretary, N Karthik, Former Minister, Pongalur Palanisamy also participated in the demonstration.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿