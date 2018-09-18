Demo by various political parties seeking resignation of corrupt ministers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seeking the resignation of ‘tainted’ Tamil Nadu ministers,with corruption charges, over 3,000 activists of various political parties, led by DMK today staged a demonstration in the city.

The speakers, led by Party Deputy General Secretary, V P Duraisamy, also demanded the resignation of AIADMK Government, as majority of the ministers were allegedly involved in corruption.

The workers of DMK, MDMK, VCK, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Thanahti Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, including over 1,000 women raised slogans in support of their demand.

There were charges against the ministers such as Vijayabhaskar and S P Velumani, the workers, some of whom spotted the masks of Chief Minister and Ministers said.

Later talking to reporters, Duraisamy said that the demonstratiaon was targeted at ministers, Velumani, Kamaraj, Vijayabhaskar and Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy, were involved in corruption by awarding tenders in their departments to their friends and relatives.

The biggest corruption charges were levelled against Velumani, perhaps highest in India, he said.

Local MLA and urban DMK secretary, N Karthik, Former Minister, Pongalur Palanisamy also participated in the demonstration.