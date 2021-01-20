Dengue prevention: Chlorine mixed in drinking water tanks in the city

Covai Post Network

The northeast monsoon across Tamil Nadu ended on the 19th. In this situation, as part of the dengue prevention work, the chlorine drug mixing activities in the drinking water tanks in the city have been intensified by the employees of the corporation.

Drinking water is obtained and distributed to the Corporation of Coimbatore through joint drinking water schemes such as Siruvani, Billur and Azhiyar dams. Of this, drinking water obtained from Siruvani is provided to more than 20 wards. Such drinking water is brought to the drinking water tanks under the Corporation.

Coimbatore received good rains for the last few days due to the northeast monsoon. However, dengue is likely to spread. To prevent this, chlorine is mixed in drinking water tanks.

An official of the corporation said that Abate medicine is being mixed in drinking water tanks in houses in the corporation area to prevent the production of dengue mosquitoes. Chlorine is also mixed in drinking water tanks, he said.