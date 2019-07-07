  • Download mobile app
09 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Desilting works of major canal in the city begins

Covai Post Network

July 7, 2019

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today started desilting and renovation works of the major canals to allow the rain waters flow to water bodies across the city.

The works were necessary as the rains started picking up in the catchment areas and water flowing canals. However, due to silts and mud blocking the smooth flow, a NGO, Nallaram took the Intiative of desilting of ‘Rajavaikal on Selvapuram area.

Accordingly, Rajamani started the works, in the presence of Nallaram Chairman, S P Anbarasan and senior officials from Ciy Corporation, PWD and Water Board.

