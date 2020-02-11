Dharna in front of highway department office, Coimbatore, creates tension

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed for some time near the office of Highways department today, as scores of DMK workers, led by Singanallur MLA, N Karthik squatted in dharna seeking to relay of the service roads off Ondipudur flyover in the city.

Karthi and party workers earlier visited the area in 61st ward where service roads were in a dilapilated state and construction debris were thrown, with full of pits and ponds.

Though a few petitions were submitted to the Corporation, no action was taken by the officials and continue to neglect thee area, making the lives of people miserable, Karthik said.

Hearing about the dharna, the officials from Highways department and police rushed to the spot and assured Karthik to take up the matter within 10 days, after getting fund the Corporation Commissioner.

On the assurance, the dharna was withdrawn.