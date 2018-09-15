DMK asks govt to come clean on power availability in state

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Opposition DMK on Saturday lashed out against the AIADMK government on the power situation in the state and said that it owed to the people to come clear on the issue.

Ministers are making contradictory statements on the availability of power in the state, DMK treasurer Durai Murugan said.

Speaking to media persons near Erode, the DMK leader said that while one minister was asserting that there will be no power cut in the state, another minister was writing letters to then Centre seeking increased supply of coal for power plants. If there is not enough supply of coal, there are chances that thermal power plants could be shut down in the state, a minister told central government in a letter.

“First let all the ministers sit together and discuss the situation and then explain to the people,” Durai Murugan said. When asked about a party position given to health minister C Vijayabhaskar, the DMK leader said that it was done to please him and keep him quiet. “Otherwise, they (party) are fearing that he will point fingers towards some leaders,” he said.

With regard to the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Durai Murugan said state law minister said that the government had not approached the centre on this resolution.