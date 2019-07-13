DMK call to ensure steady water supply in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK on Saturday called upon the city corporation to take immediate steps to supply drinking water to people on a war footing.

In a resolution adopted at the executive meeting of the party’s urban district office-bearers held here, DMK accused the corporation of not developing proper infrastructure for the last eight years, which led to the acute shortage of drinking water in majority of the areas.

Despite several water bodies which provide drinking water like Siruvani, Pilloorr

and Azhiyar reservoirs brimming to full, following incessant rain, the administration failed to supply drinking water and some areas received water once in 15 to 20 days, party MLA and urban district secretary N Karthik said.

It was a routine to see that pipeline supplying water was lying broken, thus wasting precious water, he said, adding that the 26-year contract given to French firm Suez also led to breaking of pipelines.

In another resolution, the party urged for steps to relay the roads and repair damaged underground drainages which made it difficult for pedestrians and motorists.

It also wanted the administration to clear the pathways leading to more than 10 water bodies, like Noyyal, Big Sanganoor canal, Rajavaikkal.

The meeting also congratulated Udayanidhi Stalin for his appointment as party youth wing secretary.