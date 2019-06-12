DMK Chief claims credit for forcing withdrawal of draft 3-language NEP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK Chief MK Stalin on Wednesday claimed the BJP-led Government at the Centre was forced to withdraw its draft National Educational Policy (NEP), with 3-language formula– to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, following the objection and protest raised by his party..

Without knowing the history of anti-hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu, the Government attempted to come out with the draft NEP to impose Hindi through the 3-language formula, Stalin said here.

He was speaking after unveiling the portraits of two former party MPs-M Ramanathan and K R Subbaiyan-who passed away here recently.

Recalling the roles paid by these leaders in the anti-Hindi agitation, Stalin said that Ramanathan was jailed for burning the Constitution of India during the agitation and was disqualified as an MLA , along with nine others.

Lauding the contribution of .Subbaiyan in working for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, DMK and Tamil language, Stalin also appreciated the role of the families for supporting both the departed leaders.

DMK Deputy secretary, Subbalakshmi Jagadeeshan, A Raja, MP-elect from Nilgiris, CPIM MP-elect, P R Natarajan, former union minister, M Kannappan, former state minister, Pongalur N Palanisamy and MLA, N Kathik were among those present.

The function observed a one-minute silence in memory of the two leaders.

Later, Stalin visited DMK former MP, Era Mohan and enquired about his health.