DMK legislator warns of siege to Commissioner’s office if gram sabhas are blocked

DMK legislator N Karthik has warned that a protest led by DMK leader MK Stalin will be held in front of the Coimbatore Police Commissioner’s office if cops continue to block DMK’s gram sabhas in the district.

Karthik MLA, DMK legislator from Singanallur constituency and in-charge of the Coimbatore East district, spoke to reporters at the DMK’s Gandhipuram office in Coimbatore. He then alleged that the Smart City works in Coimbatore were being carried out in a substandard manner and that raw material was bought in the market and painted and used as new.

He further said that contrary to the court order, the water levels have been reduced and roads have been constructed between the water bodies in the district. Karthik said these works would lead to corruption scandals.

While the Corporation has already decided that the Race Course area would be kept ‘green’, permission has been granted to build businesses there on the orders of Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme SP Velumani, he alleged.

He said restaurants were being set up in pools and racetrack areas.

The MLA said there was a possibility of corruption in the Rs 1,000 crore Smart City project.

Karthik also said a protest would be held on behalf of the DMK on December 31 in front of the Coimbatore Corporation office, condemning the substandard Smart City works and corruption.

If the Coimbatore police continue to block gram sabhas, a protest will be held in front of the Coimbatore Police Commissioner’s office led by DMK leader Stalin, Karthik said.