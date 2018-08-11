  • Download mobile app

11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday

DMK loyalist in Coimbatore commits suicide after Karunanidhi's death

Covai Post Network

August 11, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Unable to bear the death of former Chief Minister and DMK chief M Karunanidhi, a 58-year-old party loyalist committed suicide by consuming poison in the city.

The family of Muthusamy, a driver in a private company, was anxious when he did not return home till night yesterday.

Based on information that Muthusamy was lying on the roadside in Bharathinagar area in the city in a serious condition after consuming poison, family members rushed there and admitted him to the Government Hospital, where he breathed his last in the early hours of today, police said.

A letter recovered from his pocket suggested that nobody was responsible for his death and he was committing suicide by consuming poison, unable to bear the tragic death of Karunanidhi, they said.

