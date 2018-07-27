27 Jul 2018, Edition - 1109, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Breaking: Justice Srikrishna submits Data Protection Report to Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the 94-year-old DMK chief a quick recovery
- West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight right outside college in Bhandup
- North Korea has returned the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War, White House confirms
DMK protest against property tax hike
July 27, 2018
Coimbatore : DMK workers in the western districts of Tamil Nadu today staged a demonstration seeking withdrawal of the increased property tax by the State Government.
Led by urban party district secretary and legislator N Karthik, nearly 1,000 workers raised slogans against the tax hike and also the Government near South Taluk Office in the city.
Similar demonstrations were held in Tirupur, Udumalpet, the Nilgiris and Salem districts, where nearly 1,000 of workers participated.