DMK protest against property tax hike

Coimbatore : DMK workers in the western districts of Tamil Nadu today staged a demonstration seeking withdrawal of the increased property tax by the State Government.

Led by urban party district secretary and legislator N Karthik, nearly 1,000 workers raised slogans against the tax hike and also the Government near South Taluk Office in the city.

Similar demonstrations were held in Tirupur, Udumalpet, the Nilgiris and Salem districts, where nearly 1,000 of workers participated.