Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Levels-Up with Advanced Eye Care Facility to Tirupur: Opens Bigger, Smarter Facility

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, one of the largest and reputed eye care chains in India, has opened a newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility in Tirupur, reaffirming its commitment to expanding the reach of its world-class eye care to the people of the western districts of the state. Marking the launch, the hospital is extending free consultation services to senior citizens (aged 50 and above) throughout the month of April 2025.

R.Subrammaniyam, Deputy mayor of tirupur,K.M.Subramaniyam, Chairman of K.M. Knitwear Private Limited, Chairman of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani, and President of the Tirupur Exporters Association, inaugurated the hospital, in the presence of Mohan K.Karthick, Chairman of Kids Club Group of Schools and Secretary of Tirupur Tamil Sangam, and Rtn. AKS B.Dhanasekar, District Governor, Rotary District 3203.

The inauguration also witnessed the presence of Dr.L. Srinivasan, Head of Clinical Services and Specialist in Cataract, Glaucoma, and Oculoplastic Surgery, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Dr. Karansingh Dhanraj Chavan, Dr. Dipika, and Dr. V. C. Dinesh Kumar, General Ophthalmologists, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital and Mr. Nandha Kumar, VP Operations, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

Located at Avinashi Road, the facility will offer a comprehensive range of ophthalmic services including cataract, glaucoma, cornea, retina, refractive, orbit and oculoplastic treatments. The hospital spans 12,770 sq. ft. across four floors and is equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic equipment such as the Centurion phaco machine, Sirus topography, and Nidek OCT. It can provide advanced procedures like MICS cataract surgeries under topical anesthesia, and ICL surgeries, retinal lasers-delivered by a skilled team of specialists and supported by 20 trained paramedical staff. The new Tirupur facility is expected to serve up to 35,000 patients annually.

In his comments, Dr. L. Srinivasan, Head of Clinal Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Tirupur said, “Our new facility in Tirupur is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver world-class eye care with compassion and precision. Equipped with advanced diagnostic and surgical technologies such as the Centurion phaco machine, Sirus topography, and Nidek OCT, we are well-positioned to offer a wide range of treatments-from cataract and glaucoma surgeries to cornea, retina, and oculoplastic care. Our team of experienced specialists and trained paramedical staff are committed to providing high-quality, accessible eye care to the community.

As part of our commitment to equitable healthcare, we will also be conducting free eye screenings, educational workshops, and partnerships with local organisations. This facility marks our expansion in Tirupur, and we aim to grow as a trusted brand by offering comprehensive solutions for all eye-related problems.”

In his comments, Mr. Nandha Kumar, VP Operations, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital said, “At Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, we keep world-class innovation and affordability as the two eyes guiding our vision. With over 71 facilities in Tamil Nadu including hospitals and clinics, we are embarking on a major expansion, adding new hospitals and Dr Agarwals Eye Clinics across the state this year. As we bring cutting-edge eye care to tier-2 cities like Tirupur, Salem, and Coimbatore, our commitment remains strong-to make advanced, affordable, and accessible eye care a reality for all.”

The inaugural function was welcomed by Dr. P. Kavitalakshmi, Vice Chairman of PPLSSS, IMA TNSB and Pooja Scaans 4D and also saw the gracious presence of several esteemed dignitaries and medical professionals from Tirupur. Among them were Rtn. MD. PDG. A. Karthikeyan, Chairman of AVP Trust Institutions; Rtn. MD. PDG. B. Elangkumaran, Chairman of Velavan Matric Higher Secondary School; Dr. R. Eswaramurthi of Revathi Medical Centre; Dr. B. Premalatha, President, IMA Tirupur; Dr. Ramani, President, IMA Avinashi Texcity; Dr. K. N. Thangaraj, Secretary, IMA Tirupur; and Dr. R. Prakash, Secretary, IMA Avinashi Texcity, and Mr. K. P. K. Selvaraj, Managing Director of Fortune Park, Tirupur.