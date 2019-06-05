Drip irrigation, saplings provided to Coimbatore prison

Covai Post Network

As part of World Environment Day today Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association (CEBACA) provided drip irrigation system and saplings to Coimbatore Central Prison.

This was part of the Coimbatore infrastructure development activities. A campaign was also undertaken to make prisoners aware of the importance of planting trees and preserving environment.

About 600 metres of PVC pipes worth Rs 50,000 for the drip irrigation system provided on the premises of the jail ground.

Central Jail Superintendent Krishnaraj and RCC Group of Companies MD Ravichandran participated in the event.