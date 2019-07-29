Drunks on Central Bus Stand Footpath Cause Public Nuisance

Covai Post Network

There is a public footpath near the Parai Muneeswarar temple at the Central Bus Stand in Ooty. Many bus passengers disembark here and use the path to reach Ramakrishnapuram and Woodlands.

Every day, school and college students, daily wage workers, officer goers and the general public use this path. Also those who miss buses to the remote villages, use this walkway as a shortcut to catch their buses here.

A few months back, some hooligans took over the path and lots of garbage was found dumped in the canals on its side. People found it difficult to walk along this route. A demand to repair and maintain the path was taken up by residents. Following this, the Ooty Corporation repaired the potholes in the path, cleaned it and eight shops were built along its sides.

These shops have not yet been let out. Sadly of late tipplers have begun go sit on the steps of the walkway, drink liquor and throw the bottles there before leaving. The broken glass pieces have hurt many people.

The open drinking sessions in such a public place are greatly inconveniencing women and students. To make matters worse, although the shops were actually built to prevent open air urination, this is still continuing unabated. Since the entire place reeks of urine pedestrians have to hold their nose. Also in some of the shops, illegal liquor sales are going on even in daytime. All this is going on despite the district administration recently announcing a fine of Rs.500