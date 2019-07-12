EASA modular exams conducted at Nehru College of Aeronautics

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences here has been approved as an EASA (European Air safety Agency )examination Centre after Hyderabad in the South India.

Accordingly, EASA modular Exam was conducted at the college campus, by a team of EASA examiners Michael Richard Williams from Air Services Training, Scotland and Ramesh Pathy, CEO, Hyderabad institute of Overseas Studies. on July 10

A total of 41 students appeared in module 1 (Mathematics), 11 students in module 2 (Physics), in the morning session, while 59 students appeared in module 8 (Basic Aerodynamics) in the afternoon session.

Students from outstation also appeared for their exams and once the students pass these modules, their job opportunities will become global.

The college is a leading institute offering Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensed course approved by the DGCA, New Delhi

The institute last year had commenced a 3 year diploma programme in Aircraft Maintenance Technology approved by Lincoln University, Malaysia having a tie up with EASA for modular exams.