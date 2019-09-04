Eight dropouts back in Kuruchi govt school

Covai Post Network

Eight students in the age of up to 14 have were identified as school dropouts in the survey conducted by the Kuruchi Government School headmaster and readmitted.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been on the field conducting surveys to identify the students dropped out from schools across the state.

They are conducted in accordance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which, however, allows free and compulsory education to students in the age between six and 14 years.

According to the officials from TNCPCR, the survey is being carried out across the state to identify students and readmit them irrespective of family background.

“We have helped the marginalised community students, who had quit studying due to family background, to study again through the survey we have conducted so far. Many college students and activists were part in our survey and helped us achieve our objective,” said a TNCPCR official.

The State Government has taken an intervention step to enrol the ‘out of school children’ (Oosc). In its programme, the official from the SSA said the government had enrolled many students and witnessed a major deterioration of drop outs since 2011-2012 academic year. The number dropped to 36,930 in 2017-18, the source added.

Kuruchi Government Higher Secondary School headmistress Shanthi said it had enrolled eight students so far in their school.

“We have admitted the students who had discontinued from studying owing to family background. This apart, we have also provided hostel facility for a few of them” she told.

The main motive of both the campaigns is to see zero dropout in government schools.

Though the Coimbatore district stands second in the list after Villupuram, at present it has seen a rapid improvement in enrolling drop outs.

Shanthi also said, they had given special treatment to the two mentally challenged students in their school through medical assessment camps, where they would be taught specially by teachers.