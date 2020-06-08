EKKI Pumps to provide free PPE Kits to Pump Installers across India

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Country, the city-based water technologyh firm EKKI has decided to provide plumbers, mechanics and the pump installer community across India with free PPE kits beginning this week.

As a desire to be part of the solution to combat COVID-19, the company plans to provide more than 50,000 PPE kits to its Pump Installer Community partnering with its 500 Dealer network under the initiative called “Battle Covid”.

Initially, the distribution will be done across 7 states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our entire industry and we wanted to do something to give back to those people who make it happen every day in our industry. As a leading family owned Water Technology Company, EKKI is committed to the well-being of its Dealers and Pump Installers network, its Chief Executive, P Arumugham, said in a release Monday.

“By providing clean water to the world we help people stay healthy. Donating PPE Kits is a natural extension of our mission to help people lead healthy and balanced lives”, he said.

The firm manufactures EKKI an Deccan brands of pumps.

“The scientific basis for widespread PPE use is growing stronger, At an individual level that means remembering to always wear a mask whenever you cannot practice social distancing.” So we chose to distribute PPE Kits as a first step

under the “Battle Covid” Initiative, EKKI Co-Chief Executive Kanishka Arumugam said.