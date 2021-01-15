Elderly man dies of suspected suicide in hotel

Covai Post Network

One Krishnamurthy, 55, of Srinivasanpuram in Thanjavur, was staying in a private residence that was operating on the road opposite the Coimbatore Railway Station. When the hotel manager went to find out why the room was locked for a long time, the elderly man was found to be dead. Racecourse police were subsequently informed. Police seized the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

If you or your loved ones need help, call on these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).