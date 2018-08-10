11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
- Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
- SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
- Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
- ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
- Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
- Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Elgi equipments posts Rs 21.6 cr in Q1
Covai Post Network
August 10, 2018
Coimbatore : Elgi Equipments, manufacturers of air compressors,has posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 21.6 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, as against Rs 16.5 crore during the same period in 2017-18.
Company sales for the quarter stood at Rs261 crore as against Rs 235 crore last year.
The consolidated PAT for the group was Rs 18.5 crore as against Rs 13.6 crore, while the consolidated sales stood at Rs 413 crore as against Rs 372 crore, company managing director, Jairam Varadaraj said in a statement here.