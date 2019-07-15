Engineering college three-day alumni meet from July 19

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 1,000 alumni of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (SREC) here and their families from across the globe will participate in the three-day Global Alumni Meet 2019 organised by the college from July 19.

The meet, to be attended by the students of 1998 to 2019 batches, was to rejuvenate the rapport between the institute and alumni, make them relive their yester-years on the campus and facilitate them for their achievements, D Lakshminarayanaswamy, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, which runs the college, told mediapersons here on Monday.

The alumni, nearly 150 of them entrepreneurs, wwre coming from various countries and the gala would be flagged off with a themed marathon ‘Save Nature’, he said. adding that it was part of the silver jubilee celebration of the college.

Principal NR Alamelu said the alumni was functioning as brand ambassadors of the college and also helped in offering jobs to the students.

Besides Coimbatore, the alumni association has chapters in Chennai, Bengaluru, the US and Germany.