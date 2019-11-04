Engineering works over erode-tirupur section cancellation and regulations of trains

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Train No. 66602 Coimbatore to Salem and 66603 Salem Coimabtore Memu passengers will be fully cancelled on November 19 and 21, due to engineering works over Erode to Tirupur section.

Train No. 13352 Alleppey to Dhanbad Bokaro express will be regulated for 20 minutes between Coimbatore to Tiruppur on November 06, 07, 13 and 14.

Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru to Ernakulam Intercity express will be regulated between Erode to Tiruppur for 85 minutes on November 6 and for 25 minutes on 07 and 13.

. Train No. 12675 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Terminus to Coimbatore Kovai Express will be regulated between Erode to Tiruppur for 50 minutes on 06.11.2019 and 10 minutes on 07 and 13.11.2019.

. Train No. 12243 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Terminus to Coimbatore Shatbadi Express will be regulated between Erode to Tiruppur for 50 minutes on Nov 06 and 10 minutes on 07 and 13.

.Train No. 22642 Shalimar to Thiruvanthapuram Express will be regulated between Erode to Tiruppur for 85 minutes on November 7.

. Train No. 16332 Thiruvanthapuram to Mumbai Central will be regulated between Coimbatore to Tiruppur for 85 minutes on Nov 09 and 15 minutes on 16.

. Train No. 12244 Coimbatore to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Terminus Shatabdi Express will be regulated between Coimbatore to Erode for 30 minutes on Nov 9 and 45 minutes on Nov 16 and 15 minutes on 18.

. Train No. 12676 Coimbatore to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Terminus Kovai Express will be regulated between Coimbatore to Erode for 15 minutes on November 9 and18 and 40 minutes on 16.

.Train No. 22646 Thiruvanthapuram to Indore Express will be regulated between Coimbatore to Erode for 10 minutes on November 9 and 15 minutes on 16.

. Train No. 16160 Mangalore to Chennai Egmore express will be regulated between Coimbatore to Erode for 10 minutes on Nov 9. and 18.

.Train No. 56713 Tiruchchirappalli to Palakkad town Passenger will be regulated between Erode to Uttukuli for 25 minutes on 10, 19 and 21.

.Train No. 66603 Salem to Coimbatore Passenger will be regulated between Erode to Uttukuli for 50 minutes on 11.11.19, 18.11.19 and for 25 minutes on 16.11.19.

.Train No. 66607 Coimbatore to Palakkad Passenger will be late start by 30 minutes at Coimbatore on 11 and 18. and 10 minutes on 16 due to late arrival of pairing rake.

.Train No. 22648 Thiruvanthapuram to Korba Express will be regulated between Tiruppur to Somanur for 10 minutes on nov 11 and 18.

.Train No. 12678 Ernakulam to KSR Bengaluru City Intercity express will be

regulated for 15 minutes at Tiruppur on November 16. & 18.

.Train No. 22815 Bilaspur Jn to Ernakulam Will be regulated between Tirupattur to Uttukuli for 55 minutes on Nov 19.

.Train No. 12970 Jaipur to Coimbatore Express will be regulated between Tirupattur to Uttukuli for 45 minutes on Nov 19.

.Train No. 16360 Patna to Ernakulam Express will be regulated between Erode to Uttukuli for 35 minutes on November 21