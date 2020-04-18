Ensure full pay during the lock down period: AITUC

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : AITUC today urged Tamil Nadu Government to ensure that the mill employees were paid full salary for the month of March, as many mill owners had paid only half salary, citing the lockdown in the middel of the month.

In a letter to the Chief Minister and Labour Minister, AITUC (Coimbatore District Mills workers Union) general secretary and former MLA, M Arumugham said that the government has ordered to pay full salary in the month of March, during the lock down, which was announced from 20.

However, some mill owners did not pay the salary for the period from March 23 to 31, which resulted in unrest among the workers, he claimed.

Seeking action against the erring mill owners, Arumugham urged the government to take steps that workers received their March salary in full.

Similarly, the Government should also ensure full salary for the month of April during the extended lock down upto May three, he said.

Arumugham also urged the government to provide protection and safety to the engineering sector workers, who are expected to return to duty from April 20.

It should also provide proper transport facility for the workers to reach their respective factories, he said in a letter to the District Collector, K Rajamani.