Ensure protected drinking water during summer, officials told

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today directed the district officials of various departments to ensure supply of protected drinking water during summer.

During his review meeting with the officials of ongoing various projects in the district, Velumani said that the government has taken 13 water projects including Pilloor, Siruvani and PAP for providing drinking water to the public.

He asked the officials from TWAD Board to ensure protected drinking water supply to the public during summer.

Stating that land acquisition process for the 3rd phase of Pillor water scheme has already been started, he said that the Rs.1,652 crore ambitious Avanashi-Athikadavu would also be started soon.

As far as the kudimarathu projects, 41 works are going on in the district at a cost of Rs.7.19 crore, he said.

Velumani also discussed the various flyover projects across the city including rs.127 crore Ukkadam-Athualam project, which is completed 60 per cent and Trichy road road project.

The soil testing for the the 9-km long Avanash Road flyover was completed, he said.

Another main project of widening Airport will be fulfilled after providing the compensation to the remaing land owners, he said.

On the situation of Coronavirus, Velumani said that there was no no virus attack in Coimbatore district for the last 16 days and all the containment zones were totally relaxed.

The district collector, K Rajamani, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, DGP, Karthikeyan, SP Sujit Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jathavat were among the officials present at the review meeting.