Erode reports a positive case after a gap of 37 days

Coimbatore : After gap of 37 days, a positive Covid-19 case was reported today in Erode, which was declared as green zone.

Erode has a total number of 70 active cases of which 69 were discharged and one died.

However, sudden occurance of a positive case took the public and health department by surprise, today.

Meanwhile there was no no fresh cases reported in Coimbatore for the last 19 days, Salem, Nilgiris and Tirupur.

Salem had 49 active cases so far of which 35 were discharged, Nilgiris 14 and Tirupur 114.