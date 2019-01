Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Mangalru Central-Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central Fast passenger will have one minute stoppage at Elattur Railway station from January 15.

The experimental stoppage will be till April 15.

Train No.56324 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Fast Passenger will stop for one minute at Elattur from 12.13 PM o 12.14 PM daily

Train No.56323 Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central Fast Passenger will stop for one minute at Elattur from 1.24 to 1.25 PM daily