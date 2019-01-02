  • Download mobile app
02 Jan 2019, Edition - 1268, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rahul Gandhi to address a PC at 6:30 pm at the AICC headquarters.
  • Sabarimala Temple re-opens after ‘purification process’ after two women entered the temple this morning
  • Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan file review plea in the SC on the December 14-Rafale order
  • Tanushree Dutta is all set to return to the US, and refuses to take credit for starting the “MeToo Movement” in India
  • Sabarimala Temple closed after 2 women claimed to enter the temple this morning
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha on the Rafale debate today
  • BJP’s assurances on Ram temple have very little credibility, says CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury
Travel

Coimbatore

Exporters hail permission for one-time restructuring of loans to MSMEs

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2019

Coimbatore : Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) Wednesday hailed the decision of RBI to permit for one-time restructuring of existing loans not exceeding Rs.25 crore to MSMEs, classified as standard.

In a statement TEA President, Raja M Shanmugham thanked RBI saying that this will be a big relief to financially stressed knitwear exporting units in Tirupur.

The MSME knitwear exporting units have got affected further to demonetization and implementation of GST apart from prevailing adverse factors both domestically and also externally, he said.

The association has also been representing to the Ministries and RBI to treat MSMEs separately and exclude them from following Basel III norms, which is meant for corporate units, he said.

While mentioning the positive garment exports trend observed in October and November months, Raja Shanmugham said this kind of a restructuring would be helpful to the concerned MSMEs in exports business to get revived and continue in the business.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿