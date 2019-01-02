Exporters hail permission for one-time restructuring of loans to MSMEs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) Wednesday hailed the decision of RBI to permit for one-time restructuring of existing loans not exceeding Rs.25 crore to MSMEs, classified as standard.

In a statement TEA President, Raja M Shanmugham thanked RBI saying that this will be a big relief to financially stressed knitwear exporting units in Tirupur.

The MSME knitwear exporting units have got affected further to demonetization and implementation of GST apart from prevailing adverse factors both domestically and also externally, he said.

The association has also been representing to the Ministries and RBI to treat MSMEs separately and exclude them from following Basel III norms, which is meant for corporate units, he said.

While mentioning the positive garment exports trend observed in October and November months, Raja Shanmugham said this kind of a restructuring would be helpful to the concerned MSMEs in exports business to get revived and continue in the business.