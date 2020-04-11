Exporters request PM to allow opening of sampling units

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) Saturday requested the prime minister, Narendra Modi to take steps to allow opening of the sampling units with less than 50 workers to prepare sample and also giving permission for opening of preparatory processing units.

Tirupur knitwear cluster is exporting Rs.26,000 Crore worth of knitwearbgarments annually, and providing employment to six lakh workers directly and two lakh workers.

” We would like to drive home the point that our competing Nations like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia and Pakistan have already

started functioning and in track in supplying garment to the needy buyers, Small Stores in EU, UK and USA”.

“We wish to note that some buyers, Small Stores in EU, UK & USA have been asking our exporters to send Spring Summer Sample to give approval and place the orders for shipment,” TEA president, Raja M Shanmugham said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

At this crucial period, it is paramount importance for opening of the sampling units with less than 50 workers to prepare sample and also giving permission for opening of preparatory processing units like Knitting, Dyeing, Compacting,

Calendaring etc., which can be operated with phased manner after ensuring social distancing and providing Mask, Disinfectants, he said.

Expressing apprehension that any delay in giving permission for commencement of sample preparation would lead to a disastrous impact

on Tirupur Cluster, he said that the cluster will become standstill for another six Months that will result in a loss of employment to the workers in large numbers.

Considering the gravity of situation, may TEA requested the PM to advice for giving permission to reopen sampling units on priority basis

and protect the Tirupur Clusters, Raja Shanmugham said.