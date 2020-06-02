Extension of date for online applications for TBI till June 15

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Date for Online applications for Technology Business Incubator (TBI) in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for RKVY-R-ABI Agripreneurship Oriengation Programme, has been extended till June 15.

TB has called for online applications for RKVY – R-ABI AOP – II, 2020-21 which is open from May 4.

Graduates with an innovative idea for solving challenging issues in agriculture and allied sectors are encouraged to apply. The candidates aspiring to convert their innovative idea based on technology, service, business platforms etc.

in to a prototype / product to start an agribusiness will be screened and selected

by a committee for a full time 2 months training with a stipend of Rs.10,000 per month for 2 months.

After successful completion of the training, the business plan of the trainees should be pitched in front of the RC committee at MANAGE, Hyderabad.

The proposals will be selected based on the innovativeness recommended by the committee which will be forwarded to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, RKVY Division, New Delhi for a maximum grant up to Rs.5 lakh.

The online application link is available in

https://sites.google.com/a/tnau.ac.in/tbi

https://tbitnau.com, http://www.tnau.ac.in



The last date for receipt of filled in online application was fixed as on May 31 and is extended till June 15.