  • Download mobile app
02 Jun 2020, Edition - 1785, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Telangana CM decides to extend lockdown till June 30 in containment zones.
  • Curbs are being eased but lowering of guard is not an option: PM Modi
  • Could tackle this crisis as Modi started readying 6 years ago: Yogi
  • Govt rejects Flipkart’s plan to enter food retail
Travel

Coimbatore

Extension of date for online applications for TBI till June 15

Covai Post Network

June 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Date for Online applications for Technology Business Incubator (TBI) in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for RKVY-R-ABI Agripreneurship Oriengation Programme, has been extended till June 15.

TB has called for online applications for RKVY – R-ABI AOP – II, 2020-21 which is open from May 4.

Graduates with an innovative idea for solving challenging issues in agriculture and allied sectors are encouraged to apply. The candidates aspiring to convert their innovative idea based on technology, service, business platforms etc.
in to a prototype / product to start an agribusiness will be screened and selected
by a committee for a full time 2 months training with a stipend of Rs.10,000 per month for 2 months.

After successful completion of the training, the business plan of the trainees should be pitched in front of the RC committee at MANAGE, Hyderabad.

The proposals will be selected based on the innovativeness recommended by the committee which will be forwarded to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, RKVY Division, New Delhi for a maximum grant up to Rs.5 lakh.

The online application link is available in
https://sites.google.com/a/tnau.ac.in/tbi
https://tbitnau.com, http://www.tnau.ac.in
     
The last date for receipt of filled in online application was fixed as on May 31 and is extended till June 15. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿