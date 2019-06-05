Failure in NEET pushes girl in Tirupur to commit suicide

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A girl from nearby Tirupur committed suicide by hanging herself in her house on Wednesday, reportedly for not qualifying in the NEET, the results of which were announced this morning.

The 17-year old Rithushree failed to clear in the eligibility and entrance test and out of depression committed suicide, police said.

She was hopeful of clearing the test as she scored 490 marks in Class XII and join the medical course, they said.

The body was sent to Government Hospital for post mortem.