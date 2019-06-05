  • Download mobile app
05 Jun 2019, Edition - 1422, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Fixing accident-prone 8,000 ‘black spots’ on priority list: Nitin Gadkari
  • ‘Ebar Ram, pore bam’ wave beat us, says SitaramYechury
  • ‘High-risk’ operation begins for retrieval of climbers killed on Nanda Devi
  • The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved 335,000 H-1B visas.
  • Mamata government is not going to complete its full term: Kailash Vijayvargiya
  • Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
  • No permanent break with SP, but BSP to fight bypolls alone: Mayawati
Travel

Coimbatore

Failure in NEET pushes girl in Tirupur to commit suicide

Covai Post Network

June 5, 2019

Coimbatore : A girl from nearby Tirupur committed suicide by hanging herself in her house on Wednesday, reportedly for not qualifying in the NEET, the results of which were announced this morning.

The 17-year old Rithushree failed to clear in the eligibility and entrance test and out of depression committed suicide, police said.

She was hopeful of clearing the test as she scored 490 marks in Class XII and join the medical course, they said.

The body was sent to Government Hospital for post mortem.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿