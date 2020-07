Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: All the fair price shops in the Nilgiris will remain closed on July 5,12,19 and 26 owing to the proposed total lockdown on Sundays.

Stating this in a press note issued here on Saturday.the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that in lieu of this ,the shops will function on their weekly holidays ,July 10,17,24 and 31.

On the total lockdown days people should extend their total cooperation to the authorities by not venturing out.