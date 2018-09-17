  • Download mobile app

17 Sep 2018, Edition - 1161, Monday

Coimbatore

Family members of those questioned seek action against NIA officials

Covai Post Network

September 17, 2018

Coimbatore : Family members of those being interrogated by NIA with regard to the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary in the city two years ago today appealed the district collector to take action against the officials for torturing them in the name of questioning frequently.

Even after the interrogation some months ago, the NIA officials were asking nine persons to appear before them and to become informers and also to lay blame on a particular organisation for the murder, a petition signed by nine persons, who were questioned, said.

Due to continuous summons, even after filing chargesheet, they and their families were mentally upset, as this resulted in giving them bad name in the society, the petition submitted to the Collector, T N Hariharan said.

They were being questioned every time one or two officials being transferred from Hyderabad or Kochin, which was really a torture to the family, particularly putting the lives of women in the houses at risk.

Naming a particular official Shaukati Ali, the family members appealed to the collector to protect them from such continuous interrogation and take action against the officials who were threatening in the name of interrogation.

The Hindu Munnani spokesperson, C Sasikumar was hacked to death by a gang on September 22, 2016, while he was going home. NIA, who took over the case from Tamil Nadu CBCID had arrested four persons.

