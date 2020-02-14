Female outnumber male voters in Coimbatore district.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Female voters outnumbered male voters in the draft roll of the district released today.

Of the total 29,91,923 voters in 10 assembly constituencies, there are 15,11,767 female voters, 14,79,786 male voters and 370 others, district colletor, K Rajamani, while releasing the roll, said.

There is an increase of 73,910 voters this time over 29,23,837 as on December 23 last year and 23,878 new voters in the age group of 18 and 19 years were enrolled, he said.

The newly added list include 34,697 men, 39,187 women and 26 others.

As far as deletion, a total of 5,824 voters were removed, with 2,179 deceased, 2,951 transferred and 692 voters registered at two places, he said.

Koundanlaalay: 2,22,804 male, 2,22,764 female and 83 othern: 4,45,651voter.

Coimbatore North – 3,27,431: 1,64,844 male, 1,62,554 female 33 others.

Thondamuthur Constituency – 3,17,016: 1,57,635 male, 1,59,305 female and 76 others.

Coimbatore South :- 2,49,590 voter 2,49,590 :1,24,783 men, 1,24,788 women and 19 others

Singanallur: 3,14,893 :1,56,759 en, 1,58,112 women, 22 othes.

Kinnathukadavu: 3,10,787: 1,53,232 male, 1,57,121 female and 34 others.

Pollachi- 2,24,593: 1,08,575 male, 1,15,993 female and 25 others.

Valparai Assembly Constituency – 2,02,961: 98,137 male, 1,04,806 female and 18 others.

Mettupalayamy – 2,89,395–1,40,766 male, 1,48,597 female, 32 others

Sulur – 3,09,606 : 1,52,251 male, 1,57,327 females and 28 others.