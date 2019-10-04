Female voters outnumber male voters in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Women voters outnumbered male voters in the Coimbatore District, which has a total 30,99,422 voters according to the draft electoral roll released here today.

While there are 15,66,493 female voters, there are 15,32,569 male voters in the district, which three municipalities, 37 town panchayats and 12 panchayat unions and one corporation.

The Coimbatore City Corporation has 14,49,121 voters.

Of the 1,91,491 voters in three Municipalities, there are 93,588 male and 99,890 female.

In the 37 town panchayats, there 5,65,166 voters, with 2,76,349 male and 2,88,746 female.

In the 12 panchayat unions, there 8,93,644 voters with male 4,36.409 and female 4,57,158 female voters.