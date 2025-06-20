FICCI FLO Coimbatore to Host 10th Edition of FLO Bazaar A Celebration of Women Entrepreneurship

Covai Post Network







Coimbatore: The FICCI FLO Coimbatore Chapter, under the leadership of Chairperson Aparna Sunku, is set to host the 10th edition of FLO Bazaar, a vibrant and inclusive fashion and lifestyle exhibition showcasing women-led businesses from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts.

The two-day event will take place on 20th and 21st June 2025 at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, featuring a curated mix of products ranging from sustainable clothing and silver jewellery to home décor, silk sarees, kidswear, wellness items, and more.

This year’s highlight is FLO Coimbatore’s continued commitment to inclusive economic growth through the provision of 40 free stalls to Self Help Groups (SHGs), NGOs, and rural women entrepreneurs, creating a powerful platform for grassroots women to step into the entrepreneurial mainstream.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday, 20th June at 9:00 AM and will be graced by Thiru Pavan Kumar Giriyappanavar, I.A.S., District Collector of Coimbatore, as Chief Guest. The lighting of the lamp will be done by Mrs. Suguna Lakshminarayanaswamy, Past Chairperson, FLO Coimbatore.

FICCI FLO is the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with 19 chapters across India. FLO works towards the economic empowerment of women through capacity building, entrepreneurship development, and skilling initiatives.

FLO Coimbatore has consistently undertaken impactful projects such as digital literacy workshops, vocational training, sustainability campaigns, and rural outreach. Notably, the chapter adopted Sengottaiyur village a few years ago and supported the installation of a borewell, enabling women to become agripreneurs by enhancing irrigation and farming opportunities.

The event is Powered by Eyana Diamonds, a brand aligned with the spirit of empowering women and celebrating brilliance in all forms.

FLO Bazaar 2025 promises not just a shopping experience, but a purposeful gathering that supports and uplifts women across economic and social spectrums.