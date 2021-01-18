Fingerprint registration ongoing for ‘One Country One Ration Card’ scheme: Officials

Covai Post Network

In the ration shops in Coimbatore, the work of registering the fingerprints of the family card holders in connection with the ‘One Country One Ration Card’ scheme is in progress, an official of the district supply department informed.

The central government is implementing a One Country One Ration Card scheme across the country. The scheme was also implemented in Tamil Nadu last year. For this, the work of registering the fingerprints of the family card holders through biometric in the ration shops was being carried out. But due to a technical glitch, there was a delay in the distribution of ration items to the family cardholders. Due to this, the project was suspended across the state. After that, the technical glitch was fixed and the server speed was increased. Subsequently, the scheme was re-implemented in 1,420 ration shops in Coimbatore. To this end, fingerprint registration with family cardholders for the biometric system is ongoing.

An official of the district supply department said that there are more than 10 lakh family card holders in more than 1,400 ration shops, taluka wise in Coimbatore. Fingerprint registration with family cardholders is ongoing. The work will be completed soon, he said.