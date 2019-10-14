Covai Post Network

The National Digital Library of India (NDLI) conducted its first ever reading Olympiad for higher educational institutions of Coimbatore district at PSGR Krishnammal College for Women. It was jointly organized by the Department of General Library and Hindi of the institution.

The Olympiad 2019 comprised of seven reading related competitions namely Quiz, Debate, Role Play, AdZap, Poster Making, Pebble Painting and Video Books. Almost 300 students from 50 different colleges across the district participated in the event.

NDLI was initiated by the Ministry of Human Resources Development under its National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology.

This was a pilot project to develop a framework of virtual repository of learning resources. This project is developed to provide support at all academic levels including researchers.

Secretary of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Dr.N.Yesodha Devi welcomed the gathering. Mr.S.Seran , Educational Officer, Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development presided over the event. Ms.P. Geetha Priya, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Nilgiris District was the guest of honour and also an alumnus of

the institution.

Dr. Vignesh Sornamohan, Chief Strategic and Outreach Officer, NDLI explained the objectives of the NDLI and Reading Olympiad 2019.

NDLI Reading Olympiad will be conducted annually and overall winners of the Olympiad will be given a rolling trophy. Kumaraguru College of Technology bagged the Rolling Trophy for this year.