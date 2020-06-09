Five fresh Corona cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Five more fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the city today, taking the total to 166.

According to health department sources, a 35-year old woman, contact of a youth, who was tested positive yesterday, was tested positive and admitted to the ESI Hospital today.

Another case was that of 49-year old man, who had gone to test his sore throat at the Government Hospital two days ago. As the ENT department had asked him to carry out Covid-19 test, the result came out positive and he was hospitalised.

The third case was a 29-year old man from Vadavalli, who had come from Chennai, they said.

The details of remaining two patients were not immediately known they are said to be locals, the sources said.

Of the total 166 cases reported so far, 147 patients were discharged and 17 are undergoing treatment, with two deaths, the medical bulletin said.

Incidentally, two sections that of ENT and Physiotherapy were closed and the patients in these wards were shifted to other wards.

Meanwhile, the part of Police Kandasamy Street Ramanathapuram was isolated, as the physiotherapist from Government Hospital and tested positive two days ago, was a resident there.